State receiver Sanfrisco Magee seeking bigger role in 2026

So far at Mississippi State, Sanfrisco Magee has waited his time for more opportunities and this season should provide just that.

The sophomore receiver played in a reserve role last year and had five catches for 80 yards. He is coming off a solid bowl game, however, where he had a 42-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Earlier this week Magee met with the media to discuss spring ball and his current role within the offense:

Q: How do you feel about your current role?

Magee: Things are going good right now. Trying to get the coaches’ trust more so I can get out there more, learn the playbook more so I can get on the field more and be a better playmaker.

Q: What’s your relationship like with KaMario Taylor?

Magee: Off the field we are cool, we vibe and hang out with each other every other day. We are on campus together and went fishing together, too.

Q: How much confidence did you gain in the bowl game?

Magee: It gave me a little more confidence but I got to keep building on it and stay consistent and be more of a playmaker.

Q: What’s the receivers’ room look like in spring?

Magee: I feel good about the receivers’ room. There’s a lot of competition in there. A lot of playmakers, fast people. I like it.

Q: What kind of impact does Marquis Johnson make in that room?

Magee: Very fast, fast dude. Makes big plays. I like him.

Q: Who are some of the defensive backs you are going against?

Magee: Either Kelley (Jones) or J-Juice (Jameer Grimsley). I am on Kelley every other day and he talks smack or we are going to talk to each other all through practice.

Q: How does that make you better?

Magee: Since the first day of spring we are at it back and forth.

Q: Who wins the smack award between you and Kelley?

Magee: He talks a little more than me and I don’t tal that much.

Q: How do you respond to Kelley being a guy like that?

Magee: Like today he got me and I had to hit him back.

Q: What are some of the things Philip Washington has been stressing as the new receivers coach?

Magee: Urgency, consistency and being better the next day.

Q: What are you looking forward to in Saturday’s scrimmage?

Magee: People coming out, the fans and everybody seeing us make big plays.