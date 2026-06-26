SC Transfer Will Craddock commits to Mississippi State

The infield additions weren’t quite done after all for Mississippi State baseball.

Head coach Brian O’Connor secured another transfer for the Bulldogs on Friday evening, with South Carolina transfer Will Craddock announcing his commitment to Mississippi State on social media.

Craddock, a native of Anderson, South Carolina, had an impressive freshman year with the Gamecocks. He started 51 games in 2026 with a .260 average at the plate, 50 hits, 10 home runs and 29 RBI. He also posted a .978 fielding percentage with just six errors committed. His 36 runs and 10 homers led the team.

The freshman was recruited out of high school as a shortstop, but played mostly first base in his time at South Carolina. He joins a growing list of impressive young role players making their way to Starkville for the 2026-27 year, and will likely compete for the spot at first.