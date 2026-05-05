SEC Baseball Tournament to feature ABS challenge model

The Southeastern Conference is set to be the new proving ground for Automated Ball-Strike technology in college baseball this month. The league announced on Monday that the conference tournament in Hoover, Alabama this month will feature the first use of ABS, approved by the NCAA.

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“The introduction of this challenge system at the SEC Tournament reflects our continued commitment to innovation,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “This addition represents a continued step forward for our game, aligns more closely with the professional level and supports the development of our student-athletes as they prepare for success at the next level.”

How will it work?

Each team will begin a game with 3 challenges

Challenge must be initiated immediately after play

A successful challenge is kept, a failed challenge is taken away

Each challenge result will be displayed on the stadium video board and broadcast

The SEC announcement included information detailing how each strike zone will be constructed. Data gathered on each player pre-tournament will be used to determine each individual zone based on player size.