Mississippi State forward Sergej Macura getting adjusted to new style of basketball and life in Starkville

Like any newcomer to college basketball, Mississippi State sophomore Sergej Macura has faced his share of adjustments. Of course, moving to the United States from Slovenia, Macura had to overcome numerous adjustments on and off the court.

Thus far, Macura is starting to settle in nicely in his new surroundings. The same can be said for his role on the court. With each passing game, Macura has grown more comfortable with the new style of basketball. He is averaging 19.7 minutes a game and has drawn three starts on the season. Heading into Saturday’s battle with Arkansas, Macura is averaging 5.8 points and 5.4 rebounds a game.

Earlier this week, Maroon and White Daily sat down with Macura to discuss his first season of American basketball among other topics:

Q: What’s it like living in Starkville?



Macura: I would say compared to Europe it is fast-paced. It’s been good and hard-working. I’ve been enjoying it so far. I like Starkville. It’s a small town and I prefer small town over a big city. So that’s a plus for me. It’s quieter and more peaceful and it has been very nice.

Q: What’s been your biggest adjustment moving to the United States?



Macura: Food. The food is really different. American food is heavier and more fried here in the South. If my mom saw the way I eat she would get mad sometimes because I don’t eat enough salads. But other than that and like I said, the pace of life is different.

Q: What’s the difference in American basketball and playing overseas?



Macura: I would say the basketball part back home is many more sets and different styles of defense and maybe more of a high IQ of play. Over here it is very fast and a beautiful brand of basketball.

Q: How different is the coaching of Chris Jans compared to your previous coaches in Europe?



Macura: I would say Coach Jans is a passionate guy in basketball. But he is not as rough or as intense as the coaches back home. So his coaching, I actually like it a lot. He is less rough on the player than back home. He has a lot of knowledge and I’ve learned a lot since I got here on how to play the American style of basketball. I think the biggest difference is the intensity and how he coaches his players.

Q: What kind of growth have you seen from yourself this season?



Macura: I think the obvious one for now is that I slowed down the way I play. I take the game step-by-step. I don’t rush through things and I think I’ve connected really well. Another big thing is I’ve gained a couple of pounds of muscle. I’ve been making good progress with Coach Dom (Walker) in the weight room. It’s been a good half of the season and I think there’s a lot of progress being made. And then adjusting to the American brand of basketball since it is fast-paced.

Q: Was there a point where things started to slow down and you started to get more comfortable?



Macura: For sure. The biggest thing is we play two games each week. Back home I would play one game a week so the game was like a big event. I would have nervousness. But playing so many games shows you it’s not much different from a practice. You have to approach every practice like you approach a game. So the average way you play in practice shows in a game, as well. I think that helped me slow down and show me everything is going to be okay and just play my base and help the team that way.

Q: You got a nice dunk in the Missouri game.



Macura: It was amazing and finally got a big dunk in. But I should’ve done more in that game. I think I had an off night and don’t know what happened. But I will do my best to get back on Saturday.

Q: What do you want to get better at the rest of the season?



Macura: So one of the things I have noticed and everybody has noticed is my shooting. My shooting against smaller forwards and then taller players is not good there. So I am working on my shot and being consistent in the gym. I am trying to give the coaches all the confidence in me so I can shoot. That has been a big thing. Also the pick-and-roll game. We can scrap some points from there every game and I have to stay aggressive on the rims and get rebounds every possession I can.

Q: Are there any America foods you like more than others?



Macura: I would say it is new to me and it is good. But I can’t let go of my home food, the Mediterranean food and the pasta and the vegetables. The other Sunday we had off I cooked for myself and I had some European cheeses and some Greek salad and I was enjoying it.

Q: What are your summer plans? Will you go back home for a bit or stay in Starkville?



Macura: I would like to go home after the season and I have not seen them in a long time, since I got here in August. My brother and best friend are coming in two weeks and are going to be here for the Auburn game. So I am very excited about that. But I would like to go see my family for a bit and work on my game. Then I will get back here and get back into the routine. Then be consistent throughout the summer and work on my shooting skills.