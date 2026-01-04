Mississippi State running back Seth Davis to enter transfer portal

Mississippi State’s 2026 roster continues to take shape this month and another Bulldog opted to enter the transfer portal on Sunday. Redshirt sophomore running back Seth Davis announced his intentions to spend the 2026 season at another school.

Davis, a Katy, Texas, native, saw his college career start off with success in 2023 when he played in all 12 games, including one start. In that true freshman season, Davis had 59 carries for 356 yards and one touchdown, and also had six catches for 19 yards.

However, Davis suffered a brutal knee injury in the 2023 Egg Bowl, an injury that would end up costing Davis the entire 2024 season. Davis did return to action this past season and saw action in two games. He totaled five rushes for 47 yards and one touchdown, which came against Alcorn State.

With his decision, it remains unknown if the Bulldogs will look at add another running back to the room for the 2026 season. From the 2025 roster, second-leading rusher Davon Booth has completed his eligibility while senior Johnnie Daniels has also entered the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs are set to return leading rusher Fluff Bothwell, junior Xavier Gayten and redshirt freshman Kolin Wilson. A pair of 2026 signees – Cooper Crosby and Jaeden Hill – are also enrolling at Mississippi State this month and will join that running backs’ room.