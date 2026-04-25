Miami drafts Bulldog tight end Seydou Traore in 5th round of 2026 NFL Draft

After going a year without any NFL Draftees, Mississippi State had its second player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday. Former Bulldog tight end Seydou Traore was selected by Miami in the 5th round as the No. 180 overall selection.

Earlier in the day, former Bulldog receiver Brenen Thompson was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round.

Traore, a native of London, England, began his college career at Arkansas State before spending the past two seasons in Starkville. He becomes the seventh tight end ever drafted for Mississippi State and the first Bulldog tight end drafted since Houston took Jordan Thomas in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

This past season, the 6-foot-4 and 235-pound Traore ranked third on the team with 35 catches for 306 yards and ranked second with five receiving touchdowns. For his college career, Traore totaled 130 catches for 1,464 yards and 10 touchdowns.