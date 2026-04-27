Family environment helps lead to Sutton Gutting's commitment to Mississippi State

Over the past month or so, 2027 tight end Sutton Gutting has grown comfortable with his time around the Mississippi State staff. That feeling eventually led to Gutting’s commitment to Mississippi State last weekend.

With his decision, the Riverdale (Tenn.) High School product became the 7th commitment for head coach Jeff Lebby and State’s 2027 class. He is also the first tight end commitment of the class.

“I’ve been up there two or three times now,” Gutting explained. “I recently got that offer around the beginning of March. Ever since then they’ve been talking to me and showing interest in me. Coach Jon Cooper and Coach (Jeff) Lebby and the entire coaching staff made Mississippi State feel like home.”

Of course, striving to play in the SEC one day has been a similar goal for Gutting as it is for tons of high school prospects.

“I think from a program standpoint, it speaks for itself,” added the 6-foot-5 and 225-pound Gutting “It is SEC football and it has been a dream of mine forever. It is an amazing team and I am super happy and excited about my future at Mississippi State.”

Much like we saw with last year’s class, the Bulldogs will have numerous 2027 commitments that intend to enroll early and Gutting is also on track to accomplish that.

“I am graduating early, too,” Gutting shared. “I am set up now to graduate in December and enroll in January. That should be a good thing for me.”

Regarding his future role with the Bulldogs, Gutting believes he owns the talent to perform all facets required to play the position in Lebby’s offensive system.

“I think the role they have built out for me is to go in there and use my physicality, my speed and my skills to help in the passing game and the run game,” remarked Gutting. “They want me to play all facets of the position and I fit that offense well with my skills set.”

During his time on campus recently, Gutting got to know the Bulldog coaches on more of a personal level, which impacted last week’s decision in a major way.

“On my visit, the big thing that stood out is the family-first environment they have there,” Gutting noted. “I got to meet Coach Jon Cooper’s family and Coach Lebby’s family, which made me feel at home. I felt really comfortable there and the campus is great. I like the small-town feel and that appealed to me, as well.

“I am sure you hear it a lot but the whole recruiting process can be a little overwhelming. Finding a place, especially this early in April, that I can call home is amazing.”

Gutting also holds a Power 4 offer from Duke and added that Duke has been recruiting him hard since the early spring period. Gutting is also yet another Riverdale prospect to join Mississippi State’s program, which has been a growing trend of late.

The Bulldogs also have a 2027 commitment from Riverdale safety Hudson Fuqua and also signed Riverdale cornerback Dre Otey, who recently reclassified to the 2026 class in order to enroll in June.

“It is amazing,” mentioned Gutting. “Getting to know those guys have been great and they are a great group of guys to play with. Really, the entire Riverdale football team is a great group to play with. But knowing Hudson and Dre will also be at Mississippi State with me will be amazing.”