Tomas Valincius grabs SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week honors

It took just one week inside the Southeastern Conference for Tomas Valincius to make a little noise.

The Mississippi State left-handed pitcher went to Arkansas and delivered the Diamond Dawgs’ best outing of the weekend in a 7-2 victory over the No. 5 Razorbacks. His work salvaged a game in the series and also earned him SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week honors.

Valincius came out against the Razorbacks and was comfortable all game long. The transfer from Virginia reached season highs with 7.0 innings and seven strikeouts and a season-low two hits surrendered in the win. Valincius allowed four base runners total, but never had an inning with two or more base runners on the bags.

“First and foremost, he’s a competitor,” head coach Brian O’Connor said after the weekend series. “It’s tough to take the ball from him. He won that game. Obviously, Ace (Reese) had a great ball game, but Tomas was outstanding and carried the load for us in the first game to give us seven great innings to take it to (Ben) Davis.”

It’s been a strong debut to Valincius’ tenure in Starkville. As a freshman playing for O’Connor at Virginia, Valincius was in the starting rotation in year one and earned All-Freshman status in the ACC. He was 6-1 with a 4.59 ERA in 12 starts and struck out 70 batters to 17 walks in 64.2 innings. He was the team leader in innings pitched, ERA, wins, pickoffs (4) and opposing batting average (.256) while finishing second in strikeouts.

With the Diamond Dawgs, Valincius is 4-0 in five starts with a 1.30 ERA. He’s thrown 27.2 innings allowing just 19 hits, eight walks and four runs while striking out 33 batters. Valincius has left the game with three shutouts to this point and thrown at least 5.1 innings in all but one start.

The No. 6 Diamond Dawgs (16-4, 1-2 SEC) dropped the first SEC series of the season on the road to the top five Razorbacks, but the team is back at home this week. State will host Jackson State on Tuesday at 4 p.m. before playing host to the Vanderbilt Commodores over the weekend.