New challenges await Tomas Valincius in SEC at Mississippi State

It’s not easy doing what Tomas Valincius did in year one at Virginia.

For many freshmen, translating the success of high school baseball to the next level often takes time. Mississippi State has seen it firsthand with some of the all-time greats having to wait their turn and learn the ropes. For Valincius, it was straight into the fire with Brian O’Connor and the Cavaliers.

O’Connor put many first-year players into the mix for UVA last season and they came out better for it. Valincius probably took on the most pressure of the group as he became a weekend starter for the Cavs.

In 12 starts, Valincius went 6-1 with a 4.59 ERA, 64.2 innings, 17 walks and 70 strikeouts. He was the team leader in wins, ERA, opposing batting average (.256), pickoffs (4). After being one of the top freshman arms nationally, he left UVA and landed in Starkville with the new State staff.

Getting acquainted to a new location and a new program has been easy for Valincius and pitching coach Justin Parker has made that move even easier. In just a few short months, he’s already become a better pitcher under Parker’s leadership.

“I attribute a lot to coach Parker,” Valincius said of his preparation. “Since I stepped on to campus, he’s taught me things and showed me things that I never had any idea about. What he’s done with me and all of the developmental process has been great with him.”

Valincius Brothers reunite for one final year

The Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee his senior season, Valincius played his high school baseball for Baylor School in Chattanooga, but his life’s journey is a whole lot deeper than that.

Valincius’ family is from Lithuania and the language inside his household is still prominently Lithuanian. The family lives in Illinois and he has an older brother, Vytas, who has joined him in Starkville for his final season of eligibility after transferring from Illinois to play in the outfield.

The two often yell at each other in their native dialect which brings laughter from teammates, but it is otherwise a dream come true for Tomas to play with his older brother one final time.

“When we were at different schools, we would always talk every day on the phone about our day. Now, if one of us has a bad day, we get to talk to each other and pick each other up,” Valincius said of playing with his brother. “It’s been awesome. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of, but I didn’t know it was possible until this year when he had another year of eligibility. Being with him is awesome and there’s no real downside to it.”

While Tomas has leaned heavily on his brother’s leadership over the years, he’s developed leadership skills of his own and has been among those helping new faces at State.

It’s been a team effort in that regard, as older pitchers either from the portal or already on the roster have taken younger players under their wings. Everyone is already pulling in the same direction with the same goal in mind – to win a national championship.

“It goes back to thinking about the older guys. You have guys like Ben Davis that threw a lot last year. Those younger guys always ask questions like how do you get out there when you don’t have experience and what do you expect,” Valincius said. “They kind of show them the ropes of what to expect and that mindset of what you should be. It’s always going to be big that first time, but after that first time everything shrinks for you and slows down.”

Things certainly slowed down for Valincius last year for him to have the success that he did all year long. It helps that the 6’2, 225-pounder is ultra-talented with a competitive nature that won’t allow him to fail longterm.

The lefty has a fastball that has been as high as 97 mph in his first year of college baseball and averaging nearly 94. He also works in a slider and curveball that continues to improve. His success in year one and the arsenal that he possesses has moved him into the projection as State’s ace on Friday nights.

The rotation is not yet known – even for the pitchers – as things progress into game week. It’s kept Valincius and the others completely locked in on doing their job and the results will bear out.

“Everyday is a battle,” Valincius said of the rotation. “No one knows anything really so you just kind of go out there and do what you do. You never know until it starts so there’s nothing really defined yet.”