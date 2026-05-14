Tomas Valincius named Golden Spikes Semifinalist

Mississippi State ace pitcher Tomas Valincius is one of 25 finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, named on Thursday. He is set to start this evening against No. 10 Texas A&M in College Station.

The top arm in the Bulldog pitching rotation is 8-2 on the season with a 2.52 earned run average. With one series left to play in the season, he has 105 strikeouts with a 6.56 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 0.99. He has also limited opposing batters to just a .209 average at the plate against him this season.

Valincius is the 10th Diamond Dawg to be named a semifinalist for the award. The most recent before him was Dakota Jordan in 2024. Will Clark is the only Bulldog to win the award, taking it home during the historic 1985 season with the Bulldogs.

The award will be narrowed down to 10 finalists on June 10, and then presented on June 29 on MLB Network.