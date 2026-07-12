Tracking Mississippi State recruits in the 2026 MLB Draft

Mississippi State baseball fans will keep a watchful eye on the final rounds of the MLB Draft on Sunday. Through the first six rounds only two Bulldog signees were taken. Eight Bulldog signees were invited to the MLB Draft Combine, though two have since announced their intention to play in Starkville next year.

Check here for updates as they come on Mississippi State high school signees and their MLB Draft status.

Heading to the pros

SS Rocco Maniscalco: The Bulldog legacy out of Oxford, Alabama, was selected 50th overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the second round of the MLB Draft on Saturday. The pick value is estimated to be around $1.98m per MLB.com.

C Will Brick: The highly rated catcher out of Memphis, Tennessee, reclassified to the 2026 class and remained a highly valued draft prospect. At one point projections had him going near the end of the first round, but Brick wound up with the Blue Jays in the fourth round at pick 131. The pick comes with a projected value of $581.10k.

Heading to Mississippi State

SS Noah Danza: The shortstop prospect out of Turnersville, New Jersey, affirmed his commitment to the Bulldogs ahead of the MLB Draft. He was rated as the No. 115 player in the country by ESPN and was invited to the MLB Draft Combine, but chose to take his talents to Starkville on the eve of the draft.

RHP Denton Lord: A towering right-hander out of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Lord announced on Sunday via his social media page that he would be playing for the Bulldogs after making it through the first day of the MLB Draft. The 6-8 pitcher is a top-100 prospect in this year’s high school class.