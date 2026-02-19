Coveted four-star safety Trae Collins sets pair of SEC official visits

2027 safety and Rivals four-star prospect Trae Collins didn’t accomplish all he set out to do last season. The Ridgeland High School standout had to deal with an injury and that hampered his production as a junior.

These days, Collins is healthy again and is already focused on different areas of his game. Collins is rated as the nation’s No. 18 safety and the state’s No. 8 prospect by Rivals.

“It was an okay season and I did alright,” Collins recalled. “I feel like I didn’t play as I expected because I got hurt. This offseason, I have been working more on my press coverage at cornerback and then I want to add weight and sustain it.”

Holding several SEC offers, Collins is mapping out is visit plans for the spring. That includes several trips to various Power 4 programs across the country. He has also set a pair of SEC official visits thus far, as well.

“I was supposed to go to Ole Miss last month but the weather was still bad there,” explained 6-foot-2 and 175-pound Collins. “I also have visits planned for Mississippi State and I am going to Miami in April. I am also going to Purdue, Michigan, Arkansas and Georgia State in the spring. Then I went ahead and set up official visits to Mississippi State and Ole Miss in June, and i will set up some more later.”

Collins initially committed to Ole Miss last year and was one of the Rebels’ first 2027 commitments. But the coaching staff changes at Ole Miss led Collins to back off that commitment.

“So far my top offers are Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss and Mississippi State,” remarked Collins. “Florida State just offered me, too. I was committed to Ole Miss but I decommitted. It wasn’t just because of Lane Kiffin and it was more about my recruiting coach leaving with Lane. But when I decommitted they started talking to me a lot more. So we will see how it goes and they are still a top option.”

Collins shared that he is also looking at another pair of SEC programs. That includes Mississippi State and his relationship with one of the staff members.

“I am looking at Arkansas and they have a new staff, too,” Collins noted. “It’s been good with Mississippi State, too. They’ve got a new defensive backs coach – Coach Kevin Thompson – from Oklahoma State. He was been talking to me a lot when he was at Oklahoma State and Then he landed at Mississippi State. That is my guy and like my best friend right now.”

Collins also suggested that his college decision could happen sooner than later. He wants to have it done this spring so naturally, his spring visits will be crucial with that decision timeframe.

“I want to make my final decision late in the spring,” mentioned Collins. “I definitely want it to be before the season so it will probably be after our spring game. I want to see how these schools practice this spring, how official visits go and just see how it goes.”