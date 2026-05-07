Trevor Reed joins brother Tristan, signs with Mississippi State

Mississippi State men’s basketball is becoming a Reed family affair.

Trevor Reed, a forward transfer out of Denison, committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. The 6-8, 215 lb St. Louis native is the brother of Bulldog signee Tristan Reed and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Reed announced the decision on social media on Wednesday.

Reed missed most of the 2025-26 season due to a season-ending injury. He averaged 14.5 points per game in six games of action, and recorded a season-high 25 points against Carnegie Mellon in November before going down.

As a sophomore, Reed averaged 11.7 points, 0.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 19 games.