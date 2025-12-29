Bulldogs add Ty Warren to staff as Defensive Line coach

Mississippi State has its defensive line coach for 2026.

A source told Maroon and White Daily that Jeff Lebby is hiring Rice line coach Ty Warren to coach the group next season. That hire was confirmed by the University on Sunday night via a press release. Warren will be replacing longtime d-line coach David Turner who will either be reassigned next season or will retire, according to sources.

“Ty brings a strong combination of experience as both a player and coach, along with the perspective, mindset and edge that will be of tremendous value to our program,” Lebby said in a statement. “He’s been where our players want to go, understands what it takes to compete at the highest level, and brings a solid foundation as a teacher, developer and recruiter. His energy, attention to detail and ability to connect with players stand out immediately. This is an important addition for our defense.”

Warren has a strong resume as a football player having played for the Texas A&M Aggies in the early 2000s. The Bryan, Texas native played for the hometown team from 2000-03. During his time in College Station, Warren was a two-time All-Big 12 selection and earned a spot in the Texas A&M Sports Hall of Fame.

In the NFL, Warren played for eight seasons, primarily for the New England Patriots. He was drafted by New England in the first round, 13th overall, in 2003 and spent seven of his seasons there.

Warren was a starter for the Pats from 2004-09 and helped the team to two Super Bowls. He had 375 career tackles with 20.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles during his career that spanned 106 games. In 2007, he earned First-Team All-Pro honors and was named to the New England Patriots’ All-2000s team.

In 2019, Warren got his start in coaching, seven years after retiring from football. He was a volunteer assistant coach for the Detroit Lions and then spent two seasons coaching in the XFL for the Houston Gamblers (2022) and the Orlando Guardians (2023) as the defensive line coach. He made his college coaching debut in 2023 with Stephen F. Austin before joining the Rice Staff as the line coach this season.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join Mississippi State and be part of what Coach Lebby is building,” Warren said. “This is a place with great tradition, passionate fans and a standard of toughness and effort that fits who I am as a coach. I’m excited to get to work developing our players, building relationships and helping this program compete at the highest level.”

Warren joins several new hires that have already been announced for the Bulldogs. He is now a part of Zach Arnett’s defense as Lebby hired the former Bulldog DC and head coach to lead that side of the ball. Arnett also hired former LB coach and DC Matt Brock to return to Starkville and be the Co-DC and LB coach.

State has also added two high-level offensive assistants in former Kentucky offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan and Oklahoma State OC Kevin Johns. Neither have defined roles at the moment but have been announced as Offensive Assistants. Former OSU assistant defensive backs coach Kevie Thompson returns back to Mississippi to assist with the Bulldog defensive backs and State has also hired UTEP wide receivers coach Desmond Lindsey to be an Assistant WR coach for the Bulldogs.

There are more hires expected in the coming week after State finishes their Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest on January 2 in Charlotte, NC.