Former LSU transfer Tyler Miller explains Mississippi State decision

Following his prep career at Laurel High School, former Rivals four-star offensive tackle Tyler Miller opted to leave the Magnolia State and signed with LSU. But on Tuesday, Miller decided to return to his home state and officially signed with Mississippi State.

Miller becomes the 20th transfer addition for the Bulldogs this month and the sixth transfer offensive lineman in the group (all from Power 4 conferences). Miller was rated as the nation’s No. 10 offensive tackle by Rivals in the Class of 2025.

“It is close to home and I feel like I can help turn around the program,” Miller explained. “Coach Jeff Lebby has already made strides with the program and I feel like I can come in and contribute.”

Miller redshirted this past season at LSU and will have four years left to play. Of late, he has talked with State about his role on the offensive line and that could hold multiple possibilities.

“We have talked some about right tackle,” added the 6-foot-5 and 320-pound Miller. “But I can play anywhere. I could move to guard or play right tackle. I am versatile so I can play wherever they need me to.”

One factor behind Miller redshirting in 2025 was an injury. But he has since recovered from that setback and expects to be good to go for spring practice in Starkville.

“I had labrum surgery,” Miller recalled. “But I am 100 percent healthy. I went through all of that and I am back good to go. I will be fine this spring.”

After entering the transfer portal last week, Miller ended up taking just one official visit. That visit was to Mississippi State last weekend and obviously, he saw a lot of familiar faces and scenes.

“I took my visit there this past Sunday,” noted Miller. “It was nice. I pretty much knew everything because of previous visits. So it was more about getting back there and talking to Coach Lebby and Coach (Phil) Loadholt. It was just about conversations since I had already seen everything.”

With Loadholt, Miller was able to get a good grasp on how he operates with his offensive line room. And Miller appreciates the fact Loadholt is a former NFL player and has played where Miller hopes to be one day.

“It’s been good with Coach Loadholt,” remarked Miller. “He’s a good guy and he let me know things and how he runs things there. Being a former player, he let me know how it is and he knows what it takes. He is similar to my previous coaches and it should be fun.”

Miller is set to arrive in Starkville later this week to begin classes and offseason workouts. As he shared above, he is thankful to be back in the Magnolia State to continue his college career.

“I am glad to be back in my home state,” Miller mentioned. “It is amazing. I want to put on for my home state and I am glad to be back.”