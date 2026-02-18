Tyler Pitzer set to make Diamond Dawg debut vs. Alcorn State

Several Mississippi State pitchers have made their mound debut inside of Dudy Noble and now it’s Tyler Pitzer’s turn.

The right-handed transfer from South Carolina is set to toe the rubber on Wednesday night when the Diamond Dawgs host Alcorn State. Pitzer will throw out first pitch at 4 p.m. against the Braves in what will be his first appearance in the maroon and white.

The 6’3, 205-pound Pitzer is coming off of a huge summer in the Cape Cod League. After announcing his plans to transfer to State from South Carolina, Pitzer was a star for Yarmouth Dennis. He finished the summer 3-0 in eight games with a 0.34 ERA. Pitzer threw 26.1 innings, surrendered just one earned run, walked nine batters and struck out 36.

The huge summer earned him the prestigious honor of being named the Cape Cod League Pitcher of the Year. He’s hoping that springboards him into a big year with the Bulldogs.

“My sophomore year wasn’t great, but I went up to the Cape to reset and get back to what I know I can do to build up my confidence for this upcoming year,” Pitzer said. “Being up in the summer I laid low and relaxed and it helped me find myself again.”

Prior to transferring, Pitzer had a previous relationship with pitching coach Justin Parker dating back to his time in recruiting. He was recruited by Parker at Indiana and then committed to USC when Parker was pitching coach for the Gamecocks.

Over the last two seasons, he’s produced a record of 8-1 with USC, throwing in 38 games with eight starts. He’s surrendered 73 hits and 45 runs in 72.0 innings while walking 49 batters and striking out 89. With the Bulldogs, he gets a chance to finish things strong.

“He had a pretty good freshman year – a guy that made starts on the weekend in the SEC. I didn’t think he was necessarily going to go out and be the Pitcher of the Year in the Cape, but I knew he was capable of doing those things,” Parker said last fall. “The work has been great. His transition has been seamless. He’s a guy that’s tasted the competitive nature of this level which gives us a comfort transition wise that he knows what it takes and knows what he’s up against.”

Pitzer and the Diamond Dawgs enter Wednesday as the nation’s No. 4 team by D1Baseball. State swept Hofstra to open the season and then beat Troy 13-7 on Tuesday night.