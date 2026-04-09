State visit stands out to 2027 cornerback Tyre Lloyd

McArthur (Fla.) High School’s Tyre Lloyd has been focused on one particular area of his game this offseason. And he believes that area will help him boost his game in his final prep campaign.

Lloyd is also in track and field these days and that sport is aiding his desire to make improvements with his speed. Lloyd is rated as the nation’s No. 99 cornerback and the state’s No. 112 prospect by Rivals.

“Right now I am running track and i have been on a couple of trips,” Lloyd remarked. “At defensive back I am trying to work on my speed and keep being aggressive. But I want to keep on my speed because they can put my potential through the roof at cornerback.”

So far this year, Lloyd has taken in a couple of unofficial visits. And one of those visits left a big impression on Lloyd.

“I’ve been to FIU, Mississippi State and I’ve been to UCF, ” explained the 6-foot-3 and 180-pound Lloyd. “It was a really good visit at Mississippi State. I really enjoyed it and I love how the coaches brought me in and how they treated me. I love how they coached and how they made me feel at home.”

During his time in Starkville last month, Lloyd got to observe State’s spring practice. He was able to see how the Bulldog corners are coached on the practice fields.

“Practice was good and one thing really stood out to me,” Lloyd added. “That was whenever a play would mess up, they were quick to jump on it, correct it and have the player do it again. That was a good example of their development part and I feel like you can trust the coaches there. I like seeing that when they did something good they liked it and when not, they fixed it.”

Also in practice, Lloyd got to see a few Bulldog corners that caught his attention. A couple of those players also share the same physical traits as Lloyd.

“I really like Kelley Jones,” explained Lloyd. “I like how long and physical he is. I feel like his game is a match to my game. Then Jameer Grimsley was another corner I saw at practice that is a big figure that is also like my game.”

So far, Lloyd has not set a decision date in concrete nor is he listing any favorites just yet. But he plans to do that in the near future.

“I haven’t set an exact date for my decision yet,” Lloyd noted. “But it might be sooner than later. I haven’t released my Top 5 schools yet but I plan to do that really soon.”