Utah transfer Kendyl Sanders commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State men’s basketball landed another commit through the transfer portal on Wednesday. Utah transfer forward Kendyl Sanders announced his commitment to Mississippi State on social media, joining the Bulldogs for year four under head coach Chris Jans.

Mississippi State lands a new forward



Utah transfer SF Kendyl Sanders announced his commitment to the Bulldogs today https://t.co/DqjHbQWKQK pic.twitter.com/quHRRkGf35 — Maroon and White Daily (@MWD_On3) April 22, 2026

Sanders played 32 games for Utah with no starts during the 2025-26 season. He played 20.1 minutes per game with an average of 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. The 6-8, 230 lb forward was an effective three-point shooter, averaging 40.3% from beyond the arc on 77 attempts.

Sanders joins RJ Johnson as the two players committed to the Bulldogs out of the transfer portal so far this window.