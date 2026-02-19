Valincius brothers bringing flavor, competitive nature to Diamond Dawg mix

Tomas and Vytas Valincius have had no problem going with the flow and doing their own thing.

The two brothers grew up in a Lithuanian household in Illinois but played high school baseball in Chattanooga, Tenn. Vytas went on to play baseball for South Carolina before spending a year in junior college and then became an All-Big Ten member at Illinois. Tomas went on to a standout freshman season as a pitcher for the Virginia Cavaliers as a freshman last season.

On the field and off, friends might hear the two yelling at each other in their father’s native language of Lithuanian. Like brothers do, they might have their moments. But having a chance to play a season of college baseball at Mississippi State together was something each of them jumped at this season.

“Before, when we were at different schools, we would always talk every day on the phone and how our day was. Now, when one has a bad day then we get to talk to each other about it and pick each other up,” Tomas said. “It’s what I kind of dreamed of and didn’t realize it was possible until this year because he had another year of eligibility left. There’s no real downside to it.”

Older brother Vytas was quick to joke about the situation, but he also has enjoyed the bonding experience that the brothers have gotten in just a few months back together.

“It sucks,” Vytas said with a laugh. “It’s been good. We live together. No fights, we’ve got a dog. Yeah, it’s been fun.”

When the brothers Valincius came to Starkville on a visit for the first time, head coach Brian O’Connor was introduced in front of thousands of State fans packed inside Dudy Noble Field. It was that evening that both of them knew that was the right place for them.

Tomas immediately entered the starting pitching rotation as he is coming off of a season at Virginia where he was 6-1 and was one of the leaders on the team in every pitching category in his first year. He was State’s game two starter in the first weekend against Hofstra and threw 5.1 innings with four hits, zero runs, one walk and six strikeouts as the lefty made a major impression.

As for Vytas, he didn’t even play in the first three games.

The 6’4, 230 pound outfielder was one of the standouts of the fall, but the corner outfield spots were won by Bryce Chance and James Nunnallee. After hitting 19 home runs in two years and spending last season as a second-team All-Big Ten member, sitting on the bench early was not his prediction.

It also wasn’t a complaint from Vytas as he got his chance in the middle of the week this week and calmly delivered.

“I can’t control that. I just need to stay ready and whatever the team needs, I’m going to do,” Vytas said. “I’m 23 and getting to that old age. I’m not going to waste any at bats and just go after it.”

Following an absence for the entire weekend against Hofstra, Vytas made his debut against Troy and delivered a 3-for-3 performance with a double and four RBI. He followed with a hit and three walks on Wednesday while driving in two more runs.

With the hot start of Valincius and others coming along like Blake Bevis and Reed Stallman, Drew Wyers, it’s making things increasingly difficult on coach O’Connor setting lineups. Vytas isn’t worried about all of that. He came to Starkville to do everything he could to enjoy his final season of eligibility and compete for a title with his brother.

“I think it’s a good problem to have for coach,” Vytas said. “We trust coach with whatever he thinks and we’re just going to go out there and win.”