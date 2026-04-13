Colin Damms: Why I'm joining On3, Maroon and White Daily

For me, sport has always been about the connections. We all come from somewhere, we all have our people, and through that community, we find the joy, despair, and every other emotion in between that comes with following a team.

My parents met at Ohio State (If you see me talking about the Buckeyes, that’s why), but we moved to Starkville shortly after I was born. As long as I can remember, I’ve spent my free time playing at the sportsplex or ballpark, and my Saturdays in the fall going to games with my Dad.

I have some early memories of the end of the Jackie Sherrill era, blowout losses to Nick Saban’s LSU, a downpour Egg Bowl loss to Eli Manning in Oxford, and then the Sylvester Croom era.

One of my favorite memories was a seemingly miserable Egg Bowl where I was about ready to ask my Dad to take me home. He’s the kind of person who says, “we didn’t pay for half a ticket,” so we stayed.

One quarter later, Mississippi State had won 17-14, scoring all of their points in the fourth quarter and capping the win with a 48-yard field goal from Adam Carlson.

In school and work, I always thought it was too late to become a sports writer. I found fan blogs and different podcasts with friends as an outlet while I finished college. I earned a master’s in history, and rather than pursuing that path any further, I finally decided to see where journalism could take me.

I chose to take my chances in sports writing in 2021, and I got a chance working part-time at The Commercial Dispatch. I spent time juggling other part-time gigs while getting out in the evenings to cover prep sports across the Golden Triangle. My Friday nights were spent covering high school football, and in the fall, I helped out with covering MSU women’s basketball.

It’s been some ride to get to where I am now, but I wouldn’t tell myself five years ago to do it any differently.

Today, I’m excited to join a vast network at On3 that values these communities across the nation, and to work alongside an accomplished team of reporters. I’m especially excited to team up with Paul Jones to continue building Maroon and White Daily.

It was a strange feeling to sit in a different seat at Davis Wade Stadium for the first time, but I’m proud to have made the steps up to the press box, and I’m proud to be joining Maroon and White Daily to continue telling the story of the Bulldogs for you fine readers.

Let’s get started.