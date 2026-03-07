Diamond Dawg pitcher William Kirk out for season with injury

Mississippi State’s pitching staff took a hit a couple of weeks ago when redshirt left hander William Kirk left the game against Austin Peay with an apparent knee injury.

Kirk hasn’t returned to the mound since that moment, and Brian O’Connor provided some finality to the situation on Saturday. The Bulldog head coach said that Kirk will be out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. His surgery is scheduled for the first part of the week.

“He actually caught his spike in the clay on the mound in his push off in his start. My heart breaks for the young man,” O’Connor said. “Feel like he has a very bright future and this is another big detour for him. He won’t be available for us for the remainder of the year.

It’s the second year in a row that Kirk has torn an ACL, though this is in the opposite knee. Kirk tore his left ACL in the preseason last year after working his way into the conversation of being one of VIrginia’s top pitchers as a true freshman. After rehabbing that knee, Kirk was beginning to emerge for the Bulldogs as well.

The talented lefty threw 2.0 innings against Hofstra in his debut on February 14 and gave up one hit, no runs, no walks and a strikeout. He got a start against Austin Peay on the 24th and had given up an unearned run with two walks and a strikeout in 1.2 innings before going out with an injury.

Kirk finished his redshirt freshman year with 5.2 innings, six hits, four runs, three earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts.

The former UVA pitcher was the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of New Jersey coming out of high school and a big get out of the transfer portal for the Bulldogs. He will likely have the option for a medical redshirt down the line due to his second injury in two years.

“When you see kids persevere from the knee injury last year and happen again in the other knee, my heart just breaks for somebody that pours everything into it and a freak accident happens,” O’Connor said. “His attitude is really good and he’ll come back and make a positive comeback.”

The Bulldogs have still shown some developing depth in the bullpen, but will have to have help from other left handers Maddox Miller and Dane Burns.