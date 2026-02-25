Brian O'Connor updates State pitcher William Kirk's injury

Mississippi State faced a tough situation on Tuesday night against Austin Peay as starting pitcher William Kirk left the game in the second inning with an apparent leg injury.

With two outs in the second, Kirk came up lame after landing his foot on his follow-through and would have to leave the game. Kirk was checked by a trainer and head coach Brian O’Connor, but after a practice pitch, was unable to continue and came out of the ball game.

Kirk is coming off a season at Virginia where the left handed pitcher missed the entire year after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the preseason. Tuesday’s injury came on Kirk’s right leg but O’Connor wasn’t certain of the injury after the game.

“It’s something to do with his hamstring or his knee,” O’Connor said. “Our doctors will look at him. It’s not his knee that he had surgically repaired last year. I don’t know anything more than that. Our people will look at him and determine is this something that’s short and a fluke thing, or what we’re dealing with.”

It was Kirk’s first career start as he took the mound for just the third time this season. The redshirt freshman from New Jersey threw 1.2 innings and surrendered an unearned run in the first inning while walking two batters and striking out another.

Through his first three appearances, Kirk has pitched in 5.2 innings, given up six hits, four runs, three earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts. He comes to Starkville highly touted as one of the top lefthanded pitchers in the country out of high school. Kirk was the Gatorade Player of the Year two years ago in the state of New Jersey and was expected to compete for the starting rotation in year one with Virginia.

After Kirk left the ball game, his offense picked him up as the Bulldogs scored 16 runs over the final five innings and run ruled Austin Peay 16-3. Chris Billingsley pitched behind Kirk and went 1.1 scoreless innings with a strikeout.

The Diamond Dawgs are now 9-0 on the season with a trip to Arlington, Texas this weekend to play in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. State plays Arizona State on Friday at 11 a.m. and will follow with a Saturday matchup against Virginia Tech (3 p.m.) and a Sunday showdown with No. 1 UCLA (2:30 p.m.)