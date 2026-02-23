LHP William Kirk to get first career start vs. Austin Peay

For the third-straight midweek game, Mississippi State will have a different starter on the mound.

When Austin Peay comes to Dudy Noble Field to take on the Diamond Dawgs on Tuesday night, redshirt freshman left-handed pitcher William Kirk will make his first career start. A transfer from Virginia, Kirk has high expectations for his future as a Bulldog.

Kirk was the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of New Jersey during his senior season at Ramsey High School in 2024. He pitched in 26 games that season and was 5-0 with a 0.22 ERA. He had 32.0 innings pitched that year with 62 strikeouts. Kirk also batted .481 that year and his nine home runs and had 38 RBI.

Ranked as the No. 16 LHP nationally in the 2025 class, Kirk was 121st nationally by Perfect Game and was the sixth best player in New Jersey. He signed with Brian O’Connor at Virginia and worked his way into the conversation of being a starter for the Cavaliers.

After having a strong fall with the Cavs, Kirk went down with a knee injury and didn’t play last season. He entered the transfer portal and followed his coach to Starkville and has already gotten his feet wet this year.

In two appearances, Kirk has pitched in 4.0 innings with six hits and three runs while striking out four batters and walking no one. His debut against Hofstra was strong as he threw 2.0 scoreless inning with just one hit and a strikeout.

State (8-0) is looking to finish out a nine-game home stretch undefeated. They will travel to Arlington to play in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field Friday-Sunday. MSU plays Arizona State on Friday (11 a.m.), Virginia Tech on Saturday (3 p.m.) and No. 1 UCLA on Sunday (2:30 p.m.)