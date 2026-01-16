Mississippi State offensive guard Zack Owens enters the transfer portal

The transfer portal window closes on Friday at midnight and Mississippi State saw another player enter before that deadline. On Thursday evening, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed that Bulldog sophomore offensive guard Zack Owens has entered the transfer portal.

The Georgia native becomes the fifth Bulldog offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal this month. Others includes Jimothy Lewis, Luke Work, Jaekwon Bouldin, Brennan Smith and Koby Keenum.

Owens played in all 13 games this season and made 10 starts for Mississippi State. He played a half-dozen games at each guard position and made his first start at left guard against Arkansas on November 1st. Per PFF (Pro Football Focus), Owens had a 70.6 pass blocking grade this season and a 53.2 run blocking grade.

On the season, Owens allowed one sack, six hurries and 10 quarterback pressures along with committing three penalties.

Owens began his college career at Clemson where he played in two games in 2023 while maintaining a redshirt campaign. Owens spent the 2024 season at Colorado where he saw action in 10 games, mostly on special teams.