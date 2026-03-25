Transfer receiver Zion Ragins seeking more opportunities at Mississippi State

There is no denying that Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby puts a premium on speed at the receivers position. That was proven again by this past transfer portal season with the addition of former Oklahoma receiver Zion Ragins.

Ragins redshirted this past season at Oklahoma after starting five games as a true freshman in 2024. Like previous transfer receivers at Mississippi State, Ragins left to find more opportunities on a more suitable offense for his talents. And yes, he has elite speed.

Earlier this week Ragins met with the State media for the first time to discuss his time in Starkville thus far:

Q: What’s it like being with Jeff Lebby as the head coach?

Ragins: It’s really been awesome. You can tell he’s got a lot going on with the receivers.

Q: What has stood out to you about KaMario Taylor so far?

Ragins: Man, he’s got an arm on him and he can run, triple threat.

Q: You and Brenen Thompson are similar in your style of play. What have they explained to you about your role this yea?

Ragins: They just want me to come in and ball out, just earn trust. They are going to feed me the ball and just be wherever they need me to be.

Q: Have you talked much with Brenen Thompson about transferring here?

Ragins: I talked to BT a little bit and asked him about Starkville and all to see what it’s like. We were like best friends my freshman year at Oklahoma and he taught me a lot. So me and BT have that close bond.

Q: What was it like seeing the kind of season Brenen had last year?

Ragins: It was crazy. It is crazy how you can come from one place and then go stupid at the next place. It’s just the opportunities.

Q: What’s the atmosphere for you been like with the team the past week?

Ragins: It’s been pretty good. It’s hot out here, just dry heat. I just gotta get used to it and get back in shape.

Q: What else has stood out to you about the rest of the receivers’ group?

Ragins: It’s a lot of talent everywhere. Everybody, like Frisco (Sanfrancisco) can go deep. You got Ant (Anthony Evans), you got me, you got Marquis (Johnson). Just a lot of explosion and a lot of people that can get the ball in their hands and make plays.

Q: Who is the fastest receiver?

Ragins: Me, for sure.

Q: What’s it like going against this secondary?

Ragins: It’s been kinda challenging. We got a couple of good safeties and we got a good safeties room up there. They are physical and it is very challenging.