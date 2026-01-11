Oklahoma transfer receiver Zion Ragins breaks down Mississippi State decision

Since taking over Mississippi State’s program, head coach Jeff Lebby has put an emphasis on fast receivers in his offense. On Sunday afternoon the Bulldogs added to that with the signing of former Oklahoma transfer receiver Zion Ragins.

Ragins officially visited Mississippi State this weekend and quickly made his decision. As a true freshman, the Macon, Ga., native had 10 catches for 68 yards for the Sooners. He redshirted this past season and will have three years of remaining eligibility.

“The visit was pretty good and it felt like home, I can’t lie,” the 5-foot-8 and 155-pound Ragins recalled. “It was really about the coaching staff and that is what stood out the most. Then I saw how much they can use me there so it was an easy decision.”

During his stay in Starkville, Ragins saw the production of previous Mississippi State receiver under Lebby’s watch. That included Brenen Thompson, another former Oklahoma receiver, who had a school-record 1,054 receiving yards at State this season.

“It was a big factor, too,” Ragins added. “I know Coach Lebby gets the ball out to fast receivers. They throw the ball down the field and that fits my game.”

Another factor, shared Ragins, was already having a good bond with Lebby. He was recruited by Lebby in high school and before he signed with Oklahoma in the Class of 2024.

“I already knew Coach Lebby so that helped,” explained Ragins. “He recruited me out of high school so we had that relationship before. It is a good relationship and it is like a father-son relationship.”

Ragins was also impressed on his visit with his conversations with Mississippi State receivers coach Bush Hamdan. They discussed his role in the offense while catching up on some film study during his visit.

“I was around most of the coaches on that visit,” mentioned Ragins. “Coach Bush Hamdan is a good dude. He really knows what he is talking about. He really gets down to the basics of what he is talking about. He is a trust-worthy dude.”

Ragins is expected to return to Starkville next week to get ready for classes and offseason workouts with the Bulldogs. He is eager to start catching passes from quarterback Kamario Taylor and believes this offense can be special next year.

“I can’t wait to be part of that,” Ragins noted. “It is going to be very special with KaMario. The SEC has something coming for them next season.”