10 thoughts on NC State’s first 10 players of the Justin Gainey Era

NC State coach Justin Gainey built a strong reputation of being a top-notch recruiter throughout his nearly two decades as an assistant coach. He signed future NBA standout Devonte’ Graham at App State, while he landed five-star prospect Nate Ament at Tennessee. So when Gainey arrived at his alma mater for his first-ever head coaching job, he was ready to use that skill in building his inaugural roster in Raleigh. But just moments after being officially introduced to the fan base, he quickly laid out his top priority when it came to recruiting. “I want to recruit high-character student-athletes who embrace the standard and take pride in wearing that jersey,” Gainey said on the podium inside Lenovo Center on April 1. “I understand the era we’re in right now, where rosters are fluid. Maybe you have a guy for one year, maybe it’s two years. I get it. I promise you, and I’ll do my best through the vetting system that low character will not exist in my program.” Fast forward a little over a month and a half later, and Gainey has his first 10 players on the roster. He used various pathways to build the group so far, including retainment, the transfer portal and the high school ranks to get the squad to the point in which it is at now with five spots remaining. Here are 10 thoughts on the first 10 players of the Gainey Era in Raleigh.