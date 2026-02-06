2027 ATH Kamarion Johnson commits to NC State
Now that the February signing period has passed and the transfer portal has closed, NC State’s full attention has shifted to the Class of 2027 recruiting cycle. And the Wolfpack’s next batch of future players is starting to grow.
Clinch County (Ga.) athlete Kamarion Johnson committed to NC State on Friday afternoon to become the third pledge of the class. He joins Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham and Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman in the crop of 2027 commits.
Johnson, who made unofficial visits to the Wolfpack’s wins over Georgia Tech and UNC this past season, picked NC State over the likes of Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Troy.
Top 10
- 1Trending
Reunited
Bailey and friends back together at NC State
- 2
'Why not?'
How Jimmy V's influence helped Terry Gannon
- 3
Rankings
Where Pack's portal adds would have ranked in HS
- 4
Roster update
Where NC State FB stands now
- 5
Depth chart: offense
Projecting the Pack's two-deep
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound recruit posted 38 receptions for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver with another 34 tackles, including three for a loss, five interceptions and a defensive touchdown as a cornerback this past season. He projects to play in the secondary at the collegiate level.
NC State was the first Division I program to offer Johnson back in October, making him a priority on the recruiting trail. Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Troy all jumped into the picture during the January contact period, but Wolfpack co-defensive coordinator Charlton Warren built a bond that led Johnson to choosing to head to Raleigh for his collegiate career.