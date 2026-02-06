2027 ATH Kamarion Johnson commits to NC State

Now that the February signing period has passed and the transfer portal has closed, NC State’s full attention has shifted to the Class of 2027 recruiting cycle. And the Wolfpack’s next batch of future players is starting to grow.

Clinch County (Ga.) athlete Kamarion Johnson committed to NC State on Friday afternoon to become the third pledge of the class. He joins Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham and Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman in the crop of 2027 commits.

Johnson, who made unofficial visits to the Wolfpack’s wins over Georgia Tech and UNC this past season, picked NC State over the likes of Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Troy.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound recruit posted 38 receptions for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver with another 34 tackles, including three for a loss, five interceptions and a defensive touchdown as a cornerback this past season. He projects to play in the secondary at the collegiate level.

NC State was the first Division I program to offer Johnson back in October, making him a priority on the recruiting trail. Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Troy all jumped into the picture during the January contact period, but Wolfpack co-defensive coordinator Charlton Warren built a bond that led Johnson to choosing to head to Raleigh for his collegiate career.