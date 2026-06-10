Why 3-star DL Amir Moore committed to NC State: 'Something just felt special about that school'

Harrells (N.C.) Christian three-star defensive lineman Amir Moore never envisioned himself becoming a national football recruit when he transferred to the school two years ago. In all honesty, he believed he’d make the leap to college after a standout high school basketball career. But once he arrived at the Eastern North Carolina school, Moore decided to give football a chance. All of his friends played, so what could it hurt if he gave the country’s most-popular sport a try? Well, that might have been the best decision of Moore’s life. The 6-foot-7, 265-pound prospect not only held his own in football, but he blossomed into a player that power conference programs from all over the country flocked to see, even though he only played for a pair of seasons. Offers from nearly 20 FBS programs flowed in, but after narrowing his options to Florida, NC State and UNC, he was ready to choose a destination ahead of his official visits. Moore committed to NC State, becoming the program’s fourth-highest rated recruit of the cycle, in a social media announcement Wednesday afternoon. The recruit, who was on campus for a spring practice visit earlier this year, is set to take his official visit to the Pack this weekend.