3-star DL Julius LaRosa III commits to NC State

There’s just something about being close to family, no matter how far away home may be. In NC State’s case, the football and men’s basketball programs are set to have a pair of cousins suiting up in the Wolfpack’s red and white.

First, it was Arden (N.C.) Christ School three-star point guard Kingston Whitty that signed with NC State earlier this month. Now, his cousin Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa III joined in with his own pledge to the Pack following his official visit in Raleigh.

LaRosa, who picked up an offer from the Wolfpack with interior defensive line coach Elisha Shaw leading the way less than a month ago, elected to choose the program over the likes of Georgia Tech, Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee and UCLA, among others.

The 6-foot-1, 285-pound prospect’s totaled 59 tackles, including 17 for a loss, with seven sacks in 13 games played during his junior season.

NC State was able to make a late move in LaRosa’s recruitment after his cousin picked the Wolfpack, while the official visit seemed to push the squad over the top. He was set to visit Kansas (June 5) and Florida Atlantic (June 19) later this summer, but those won’t happen anymore with LaRosa choosing his college destination this weekend.

Now, after making an April surge that carried over into May, LaRosa is set to embark on the next chapter of his football journey with his cousin doing the same on the hardwood.

LaRosa is the Wolfpack’s sixth commitment of the cycle, joining Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham, Lawrenceville (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree, Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman and Marietta (Ga.) Walton tight end CJ Jordan II.