3-star EDGE Esa Wittingburg leaves NC State official visit impressed: ‘They definitely set the bar’

At an off-campus activity to get NC State’s official visitors competitive juices flowing this past weekend, East Orange (N.J.) three-star EDGE Esa Wittingburg found himself in a fun spot. The program brought the coaches and recruits go-karting, and Wittingburg was in the same race up against Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren and defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot. Bragging rights were on the line during this bonding experience. So, who won?