3-star EDGE Jadell Carter commits to NC State

After being courted by NC State defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, South Fort Myers (Fla.) three-star EDGE Jadell Carter decided to close his recruitment. He committed to the Wolfpack on Wednesday evening, just three days removed from his official visit.

Eliot has his sights set on using Carter in the JACK role that Cian Slone filled this past season, while Tulane transfer Harvey Dyson is set to play in it in the upcoming campaign. Carter believes he is a “great fit” for the position after spending his high school career in more of a defensive end role, playing with a self-described “unblockable” approach.

But after totaling 128 tackles, including 20 for a loss, with 17 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble during his junior season, Carter seems primed to make a seamless transition to the hybrid outside linebacker spot within the unit if he were to commit to NC State.

Carter’s official visit moved the needle enough for the pass rusher to choose the Wolfpack over the likes of Boston College, Minnesota and Mississippi State.

“I love the culture. I love everything,” Carter told TheWolfpacker.com after his NC State official visit. “As soon as I got off the plane, it just felt different.”

In addition to his standout football resume, Carter can fly on the track. He posted a 23.80 200-meter dash time at his 6-foot-5, 200-pound frame, while he’s a standout high jumper (1.87 meters) and long jumper (6.50 meters).

Carter is NC State’s seventh commitment of the 2027 cycle. He joins Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham, Lawrenceville (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree, Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa and Marietta (Ga.) Walton tight end CJ Jordan II.