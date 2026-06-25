3-star IOL Bryson Hurt commits to NC State

If there’s one thing for certain, it’s more than likely that NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague will land most of — if not all — his top targets on his recruiting board. After landing four over the past two months, he can check another off his list.

Gainesville (Ga.) three-star interior offensive lineman Bryson Hurt committed to NC State, he announced live on the Rivals YouTube channel Thursday afternoon. He picked the Wolfpack over Colorado, Georgia, Rutgers and West Virginia, signaling another critical win for Tujague and the program.

For Hurt, who took his official visit to see the Wolfpack on June 5, it’s clear that Tujague played a major role in landing his services.

“My communication with Coach Tujague is always great,” Hurt previously told TheWolfpacker.com. “I love the guy to death and he’s been on me for a while. He’s easy to talk to.”

Hurt, who stands at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, strengthens the Pack’s offensive line haul, which also features the likes of Columbus (Ga.) Carver three-star offensive lineman Tre Warren III, Chillicothe (Ohio) three-star offensive tackle Conner Rutherford, Jensen Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman three-star interior offensive lineman Colt Hauser and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) three-star interior offensive lineman Jacob Burns.

Not a bad run for the Wolfpack, which landed a commitment from half the 10 offensive linemen that it hosted for an official visit over the past two months. At this stage of the 2027 recruiting cycle, it appears to be in a positive spot to prepare to protect the program’s quarterbacks for the years to come.

A look at NC State’s 2027 class

Hurt is NC State’s 18th commitment of the 2027 cycle. He joins fellow offensive pledges Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham, Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman, Charlotte (N.C.) Ardrey Kell wide receiver Khy’lieb Rodriguez, Katy (Texas) Jordan three-star wideout Landon Williams,Marietta (Ga.) Walton three-star tight end CJ Jordan II, Burns, Rutherford, Hauser and Warren.

Defensively, NC State boasts commitments from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star safety KJ Caldwell, South Fort Myers (Fla.) three-star EDGE Jadell Carter, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa, Harrells (N.C.) Christian three-star defensive lineman Amir Moore and Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County three-star safety Alex Scott.

Additionally, the Wolfpack has a commitment from the nation’s top-ranked kicker Moses Barker, a three-star prospect out of Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) Willow Springs.