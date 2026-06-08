3-star IOL Colt Hauser commits to NC State

NC State has found success through its first three official visit weekends. Commitments have flowed as the program’s recruiting momentum continues to roll.

And it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. The latest addition? Jensen Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman three-star interior offensive lineman Colt Hauser.

Hauser, who picked the Wolfpack over UNC and West Virginia, spent this past weekend in Raleigh for his official visit surrounded by NC State commits. That seemed to help the team’s case in getting the center prospect in the fold.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound prospect was a priority for Wolfpack offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who extended an offer in January. The veteran assistant continued his persistent recruitment of Hauser over the past six months, texting as often as possible, to keep NC State at the forefront of his decision-making process.

“He’s got some energy you won’t see I guess out of any other coach,” Hauser previously told TheWolfpacker.com of Tujague.

Hauser, who plans to pursue a career in law enforcement after his football career, is the son of actor Cole Hauser, best known for his role as Rip Wheeler in Paramount show “Yellowstone.”

The standout interior offensive lineman is NC State’s 13th commitment of the 2027 cycle. He joins fellow offensive pledges Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham, Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman, Chillicothe (Ohio) three-star offensive tackle Conner Rutherford, Columbus (Ga.) Carver three-star offensive lineman Tre Warren III and Marietta (Ga.) Walton tight end CJ Jordan II.

Defensively, NC State owns commitments from pledges Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star safety KJ Caldwell, South Fort Myers (Fla.) three-star EDGE Jadell Carter, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa and Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County three-star safety Alex Scott.

Additionally, the Wolfpack has a commitment from the nation’s top-ranked kicker Moses Barker, a three-star prospect out of Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) Willow Springs.