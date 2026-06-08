3-star IOL Colt Hauser’s bond with NC State OL coach Garett Tujague leads to commitment

As Jensen Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman three-star interior offensive lineman Colt Hauser sat across from NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague, he was taken aback by the amount of detail the assistant put into a film breakdown of his junior year tape. Tujague went over the positive things he saw in Hauser’s game, but he wasn’t afraid to point out what still needed to be worked on. It was an honest meeting, one that appeared to be as if the recruit was already one of Tujague’s players along the offensive line. But this was just an official visit. That small, yet impactful detail still went a long way with Hauser.