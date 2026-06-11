3-star IOL Jacob Burns commits to NC State

NC State has built up a considerable about of recruiting momentum in the Peach State over the past two months. The Wolfpack has already earned five commitments from the region in the 2027 cycle, and now it can add one more to the list.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) three-star interior offensive lineman Jacob Burns announced his pledge to NC State on Thursday afternoon, just days removed from his official visit in Raleigh this past weekend.

The 6-foot-7, 295-pound prospect chose the Wolfpack over Florida State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech, among others. In total, Burns held more than two dozen offers, including from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UNC.

“I think it’s a place where I can become the best player and the best version of myself,” Burns told Rivals’ Chad Simmons of NC State. “I trust their plan for my development. When they tell me what their plan is for me, I really like it.”

Originally from Kingston, Ontario, Canada, Burns ranks as the No. 43 player at his position in the 2027 cycle, while he checks in at No. 69 in the state of Georgia. Before transferring to Rabun Gap ahead of last fall, Burns spent his first two seasons of high school football at Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy.

Burns is NC State’s 15th commitment of the 2027 cycle. He joins fellow offensive pledges Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham, Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman, Chillicothe (Ohio) three-star offensive tackle Conner Rutherford, Columbus (Ga.) Carver three-star offensive lineman Tre Warren III and Marietta (Ga.) Walton tight end CJ Jordan II.

Defensively, NC State boasts commitments from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star safety KJ Caldwell, South Fort Myers (Fla.) three-star EDGE Jadell Carter, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa, Harrells (N.C.) Christian three-star defensive lineman Amir Moore and Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County three-star safety Alex Scott.

Additionally, the Wolfpack has a commitment from the nation’s top-ranked kicker Moses Barker, a three-star prospect out of Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) Willow Springs.