3-star IOL Tre Warren III commits to NC State

After building a tight-knit relationship with NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague over the last year of his recruiting process, Columbus (Ga.) Carver three-star Tre Warren III seemed to feel at home.

Not only did he make a pair of trips to see the Wolfpack over the last two months, including an official visit this past weekend, Warren liked enough of what he saw to cancel the rest of his previously planned outings. Visits to Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville and Mississippi State weren’t needed.

Warren knew where he wanted to go. The interior offensive lineman pledged his commitment to NC State following his official visit this past weekend.

Warren, who projects to play at guard but can fill any spot along the line if needed, has a unique sense of athleticism for someone at his frame. The 6-foot-4, 350-pound recruit has excelled as a high school tennis player, which has seemed to bleed over into his offensive line footwork by being nimble on his feet.

“Those folks are scared because they don’t know if I’m good or bad,” Warren previously told TheWolfpacker.com of his tennis game. “It’s a great game. I had lost in the playoffs last year by a couple of points. It’s fun for me. It’s a lot of lateral movement and be quick on your feet. That all plays a part in football for me.”

Warren, the No. 42 interior offensive line prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, is the first offensive lineman that Tujague has reeled in so far in the Class of 2027.

Carter is NC State’s eighth commitment of the 2027 cycle. He joins Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, South Fort Myers (Fla.) three-star EDGE Jadell Carter, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree, Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa and Marietta (Ga.) Walton tight end CJ Jordan II.