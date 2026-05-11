3-star LB Jake Godfree reminds NC State of Drake Thomas. Now he's following that path as a commit

As Lawrenceville (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree was touring NC State’s facilities during a March unofficial visit, he came across former Wolfpack linebackers Drake Thomas and Payton Wilson working out in the indoor practice facility. It’s not out of the ordinary to see the two NFL starting linebackers staying in shape in the very buildings that they made their mark at NC State. The sight, however, stood out to Godfree, who dreams of being in their shoes one day. Shortly after, Wolfpack inside linebackers coach Isaiah Moore introduced Godfree to his former college teammates. It set the stage for Thomas, fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks to reach out with a paragraph-long text filled with advice after watching his HUDL film this past week. Godfree, whose 5-foot-11, 220-pound frame is nearly identical to Thomas, isn’t a spitting image of the former All-ACC linebacker, but NC State’s staff sees a lot of the latter in the former’s game on tape. “A lot of the staff say that my game play reminds them a lot of Drake,” Godfree said in a recent phone interview with TheWolfpacker.com. “We have good football IQ, able to read the field well and have a similar build. It’s funny because a lot of them call me ‘Jake Thomas.’”