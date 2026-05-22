3-star OT Conner Rutherford commits to NC State

After narrowing his list of top schools down to just four ahead of his official visits, Chillicothe (Ohio) three-star offensive tackle Conner Rutherford didn’t need to go on those trips to make his college decision.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect committed to NC State on Friday evening, he announced. He chose the Wolfpack over Indiana, Miami and Minnesota, which were his other finalists in his recruitment.

“NC State is special to me,” Rutherford previously told Rivals. “Coach [Garett] Tujague is one of the smartest coaches out there and I love the energy surrounding NC State football. I also love the town of Raleigh. It’s a beautiful town. NC State is also somewhere I could see myself getting along with the players very well and I feel it’s a place I can get elite development at.”

NC State appeared to fit the mold of what Rutherford was looking for as Tujague, the program’s offensive line coach, spearheaded the program’s pursuit of the coveted prospect. Tujague, who has now garnered three offensive line commitments in the 2027 cycle, maintained a close connection with Rutherford throughout the entire process, including an in-home visit.

In addition to performing at a high level on the football field, Rutherford is a standout wrestler, which has translated into playing well at tackle.

Rutherford is NC State’s 10th commitment of the 2027 cycle. He joins fellow offensive pledges Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham, Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman, Columbus (Ga.) Carver three-star offensive lineman Tre Warren III and Marietta (Ga.) Walton tight end CJ Jordan II.

Defensively, NC State holds commitments from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star safety KJ Caldwell, South Fort Myers (Fla.) three-star EDGE Jadell Carter, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree and Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa.