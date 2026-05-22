3-star OT Conner Rutherford’s tight-knit bond with Garett Tujague led to NC State commitment

There’s just something about the state of North Carolina that Chillicothe (Ohio) three-star offensive tackle Conner Rutherford has fallen in love with. He can’t put his exact finger on it, but the entirety of the region just speaks to him. Emerald Isle, the small Outer Banks town, is a preferred vacation spot for Rutherford and family. And once NC State entered the mix in his recruitment, the North State came calling once again. In a way, it felt like it was meant to be.