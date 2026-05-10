3-star Peach State LB Jake Godfree commits to NC State

Lawrenceville (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree’s recruitment was an avalanche of offers after picking up his first two years ago. Name-brand programs flocked to get his attention, picking up more than 40 offers from schools all around the country in short order.

But after building relationships with coaches from all over, Godfree found exactly what he was looking for at NC State. He committed to the Wolfpack following his official visit to Raleigh this weekend.

For Godfree, the decision-making process was always going to follow the “three Cs” in his mind.

“Culture is about who the players and coaches are on and off the field. Community means a great atmosphere and support from fans. Coaches are about building authentic relationships and developing me as both a man and a player,” Godfree previously told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Faith is important to me, and I want to be a great man off the field as much as I want to be a great player.”

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound prospect posted a career-best 141 total tackles, including 18 for a loss, with an interception, three forced fumbles, five passes defended, eight sacks and nine quarterback hurries to earn MaxPreps First Team All-America honors as a junior this past fall.

In addition to his standout third year of high school football, Godfree burst onto the scene as a sophomore at North Gwinnett. He posted 129 total tackles, including 19 for a loss, with six sacks and 11 quarterback hurries to become a MaxPreps Second Team All-American after the 2024-25 season.

Godfree, who has held an offer from NC State since January 2025, had been on the Wolfpack’s priority list for quite some time. He took a spring practice visit this past March before inside linebackers coach Isaiah Moore made an in-home trip to see him in the Peach State days before his official visit.

As it turns out, the Pack’s persistent approach paid off with Godfree electing to join the program’s 2027 recruiting class. He used an intentional approach in his quest to find the next stop of his football career, and NC State appears to have aligned with everything that Godfree was looking for in a college football team.

Godfree is the Wolfpack’s fifth commitment of the cycle, joining Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham, Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman and Marietta (Ga.) Walton tight end CJ Jordan II.