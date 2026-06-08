3-star RB Christian Freeman was NC State’s first ‘27 commit. He’s still all in with the Wolfpack

Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman didn’t wait until the fireworks went off to create some of his own last Fourth of July. He, after all, decided to become NC State’s first 2027 commit on America’s 249th birthday. With the 250th iteration on the horizon, Freeman still feels good about his decision to choose his college destination well before most in his class. It doesn’t matter that the likes of Florida State, SMU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest have extended offers since, the tailback is all in on the Wolfpack.