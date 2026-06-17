3-star WR Landon Williams commits to NC State

It didn’t take long for NC State to enter Katy (Texas) Jordan three-star wideout Landon Williams’ top four schools after the Wolfpack extended an offer in early May. The Wolfpack moved the needle over the past month, leading to an official visit this past weekend.

And, well, it was all the Pack needed to do to land the Lonestar State prospect. Williams committed to NC State after his first recruiting trip to Raleigh with the program beating out Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Kansas for his services.

“NC State just felt like home as soon as I stepped on campus,” Williams told Rivals of his decision.

The 6-foot-0.5, 193-pound route runner posted 36 receptions for 530 yards and six touchdowns as a junior last fall. He averaged 14.7 yards per catch across his 10 games played.

Williams broke out onto the scene as a sophomore with 34 catches for 452 yards and five touchdowns, including a long of 48, in his opening 13 games of his high school career in 2024.

While Williams wasn’t on the Wolfpack’s priority list until he picked up an offer just over a month ago, NC State wide receivers coach Joker Phillips diligently worked to get the No. 57 wideout in the 2027 cycle in the fold.

Williams is NC State’s 16th commitment of the 2027 cycle. He joins fellow offensive pledges Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) three-star interior offensive lineman Jacob Burns, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham, Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman, Chillicothe (Ohio) three-star offensive tackle Conner Rutherford, Columbus (Ga.) Carver three-star offensive lineman Tre Warren III and Marietta (Ga.) Walton tight end CJ Jordan II.

Defensively, NC State boasts commitments from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star safety KJ Caldwell, South Fort Myers (Fla.) three-star EDGE Jadell Carter, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa, Harrells (N.C.) Christian three-star defensive lineman Amir Moore and Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County three-star safety Alex Scott.

Additionally, the Wolfpack has a commitment from the nation’s top-ranked kicker Moses Barker, a three-star prospect out of Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) Willow Springs.