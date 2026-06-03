3 storylines to follow during NC State’s June 5 official visits

It’s been two weeks since NC State’s last official visit weekend on campus, but the Wolfpack is set to welcome its next batch of prospects to kick off a three-week recruiting marathon inside the Murphy Center. The Pack is looking to add to its 11 committed players, and this weekend has the possibility of doing just that. While bringing more prospects into the fold is the goal, the program also has a major opportunity to create strong bonds with its already committed recruits during this weekend’s visits as well. Here are three storylines that we will be following this weekend.