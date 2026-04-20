3 takeaways from NC State baseball’s series loss at Wake Forest

Sometimes a team is the windshield, other times it’s the bug. NC State, which earned seven wins in its previous eight games heading into this past weekend’s tilt at Wake Forest, was the former over the past week and a half. But during its stint in Winston-Salem? Well, it became the insect that met its match against a speeding semi truck on I-40 West. The Wolfpack conceded 40 runs in its first two games against the Demon Deacons, falling 22-1 and 18-7, before it salvaged the series finale with a 6-5 win in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at David F. Couch Ballpark. Here are three takeaways from the program’s weekend on the road.