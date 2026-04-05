3 takeaways from NC State baseball’s series sweep over Notre Dame

NC State was one loss away from setting the longest losing streak in the 30 seasons under Elliott Avent after it dropped seven straight. If it had lost the series opener to Notre Dame on Thursday night, the Wolfpack, the program would have had its longest losing stretch since 1941. It had been a while. But NC State found a way to not only snap the skid, but it earned its first ACC series sweep of the year with a pair of 7-3 wins on Thursday and Friday before earning a 7-6 walk-off victory to cap the weekend Saturday afternoon at Doak Field. Now that the Pack is back in the win column, working its conference record back to .500 at 6-6, it has confidence and momentum going on its side. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s takeaways from the critical series sweep over the Irish.