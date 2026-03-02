3 takeaways from NC State’s run-rule series sweep over Sacred Heart

After taking its first loss of the 2026 campaign in 1-0 fashion to Princeton, NC State’s offense appeared to find a new gear over a five-game winning streak. The Wolfpack earned four run-rule victories over the stretch, including a sweep over Sacred Heart this past weekend. The Pack, in total, outscored its opponents 90-12 over the last week, but distilling it down to its sweep over the Pioneers? NC State raced past Sacred Heart 45-9 over its three games with a trio of tilts that didn’t exceed seven innings in the blowout victories. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from this weekend’s series sweep over the Pioneers.