3 things we learned from NC State’s ACC Tournament stay ahead of Selection Sunday

After missing last season’s ACC Tournament with a 5-15 league record, NC State returned to the storied event as the 7-seed in Will Wade’s first season at the helm of the program. The Wolfpack didn’t have much momentum after losing each of its last four regular season games, but the team was able to bounce back in Charlotte. NC State earned a much-needed win in 98-88 fashion over Pitt before falling 81-74 to 2-seed Virginia in the conference quarterfinal at the Spectrum Center. Despite the 1-1 showing, TheWolfpacker.com was still able to take away several points from the team’s performances. Here are three things we learned about NC State at the conference tournament.