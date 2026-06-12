4-star QB commit Gunner Rivers headlines NC State’s recruiting class. He’s been impactful adding to it

Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers isn’t like many his age in the current era. He’s not glued to his phone like most rising seniors, scrolling social media. Nor is he posting highlight videos of himself throwing for more than 10,000 yards and over 100 touchdowns at the high school level to this point. Why? He doesn’t have social media. No Instagram — there is an account that appears to be his, but it’s not, “whoever’s running that, good for them, I guess,” Rivers said — or X, formerly known as Twitter. Instead, Rivers tends to be focused on his friends and family, living in the moment just outside Mobile, Ala. But as NC State’s headlining commit in the 2027 cycle, the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 136 overall prospect in the class has become a key recruiting asset for the Wolfpack to utilize as the group continues to grow.