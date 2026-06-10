4-star QB commit Gunner Rivers breaks down NC State official visit: ‘It feels like I’m already at home’

Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers grew up surrounded by NC State. It didn’t matter what sport was on the TV, there was more than likely a Wolfpack team competing, especially football on Saturday afternoons. Alabama is quite far from the Research Triangle, but the Rivers family made sure to pass their love for the university onto their children. After all, Philip Rivers was a four-year starter under center that set nine career program records before embarking on an 18-year NFL career, while Tiffany Rivers also went to NC State. So when Rivers committed to the Wolfpack in February it felt like a natural fit. Fast forward four months later, and the signal-caller returned to Raleigh for his first visit since making the decision to follow in his father’s illustrious footsteps. And, well, it didn’t disappoint.